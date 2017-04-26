She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus Pause 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 0:47 District Attorney Julia Slater explains why her department is $18,000 over budget 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 1:15 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 26 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:35 Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph