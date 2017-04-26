Ann Coulter, citing loss of backing, says she is canceling her speech at Berkeley

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Pause

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

1:50 Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus

1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

0:47 District Attorney Julia Slater explains why her department is $18,000 over budget

1:15 Attorney explains why preliminary hearing for armed robbery suspect was held 5 years after incident