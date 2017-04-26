Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Pause 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:50 Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 0:47 District Attorney Julia Slater explains why her department is $18,000 over budget 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com