86-year-old woman is killed in an ‘extremely violent’ attack on a high school track

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Pause 2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:50 Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 0:47 District Attorney Julia Slater explains why her department is $18,000 over budget 1:15 Attorney explains why preliminary hearing for armed robbery suspect was held 5 years after incident 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A woman in her 80s at Highlands High School was attacked and killed early Wednesday by a man while she walked with a friend on the running track. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee