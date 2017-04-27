Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

Visitors on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride may have logged a close encounter Wednesday night with actor Johnny Depp, who reportedly made a live appearance in full Capt. Jack Sparrow regalia.
Several park-goers posted videos to Twitter apparently showing Depp, the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series, greeting passing guests from inside the ride, which features boat-loads of animatronic buccaneers.
You know those little Disney Myths like...Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well... pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56— B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017
Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg— Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017
The fifth installment of Disney’s pirate films, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” premieres May 26 in the United States and features the return of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley to the series.
If Depp did bring his ‘Pirates’ character to life at the ride Wednesday, it wouldn’t be the first time. Last spring, Depp dressed up as his character the Mad Hatter to chat with Disneyland guests through a billboard livestream to promote “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
From somewhere in Wonderland, watch Johnny Depp bring a little surprise madness to unsuspecting fans at @Disneyland!https://t.co/9DqQhyZlYc— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 11, 2016
Comments