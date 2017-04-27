A neighborhood covered in poop is at war over whether majestic peacocks should stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer Pause 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com