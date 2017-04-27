Southwest promises not to overbook flights anymore following United fiasco

2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Pause

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard

1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget