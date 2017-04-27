She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Pause 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget 6:37 Did their coach deserve state award? Let's settle it with a debate. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com