When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com