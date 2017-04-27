McDonald’s is reportedly set to pull the popular Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future Pause 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 0:36 Judy Thomas expresses concern about new Claflin project 2:40 Defense attorney Tim Flournoy claims mistaken identity 2:16 Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

McDonald's devotees receive bottles of its trademark special sauce Thursday morning at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd. The chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic Big Mac sandwich. Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee