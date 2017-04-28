'We was not supposed to be here': Letter from mom brings NFL draftee to tears

Deshaun Watson’s draft night included an emotional moment courtesy of his mother.

The former Clemson star heard his name called Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia, with his mom, Deann, and other family members in attendance. Watson is headed to Houston to play for the Texans.

Afterward, he read a letter for the NFL cameras and couldn’t hold back the tears when the words referenced their struggles as a family during Watson’s younger years.

Here’s the video:

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Watson grew up in government housing in Gainesville, Ga., about 70 miles from Atlanta.

He was surrounded by gang violence and shootings throughout his childhood until in 2006, when Watson was 11 years old, his mom found a way out.

Deann, a single mother, turned to Habitat for Humanity to provide a better life for her four children.

She invested hundreds of hours in building Habitat for Humanity homes for others before finally helping to build her own. Deann got her family into a safe area, and Watson finally had his own bedroom and a place to call home.

Deann and other family members were fixtures at Watson’s games at Clemson, cheering on the 6-foot-3 quarterback throughout his career with the Tigers, which included leading Clemson to a national title this past season.