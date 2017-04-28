Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder Pause 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 3:15 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 28 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 2:40 Defense attorney Tim Flournoy claims mistaken identity 2:16 Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 0:36 Judy Thomas expresses concern about new Claflin project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star