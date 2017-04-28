He walked into a coffee shop, told a Republican, ‘You are safe’, then drew a machete

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder Pause

2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:56 Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person'

0:36 Columbus baseball wins Game 1 of doubleheader on walk-off

3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality