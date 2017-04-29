This Jimmy John’s employee’s couldn’t have cared less as a robber pointed a gun at him

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment Pause 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab 1:47 Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:56 Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person' 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 3:01 Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Police are asking for help identifying a man who shoved a handgun into the face of a Jimmy John's employee during a robbery at a Kansas City sandwich shop. Kansas City Police Department