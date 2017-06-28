Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
APAlexa Ard, McClatchy
