His adoptive parents made him live in a wooden shack with no AC or running water, police say

A young 14-year-old boy in Bell County, Texas, was forced to stay in a wooden shack with limited food, no central heating, no plumbing and without the medication he needed, police told the Associated Press recently.
Ever worse, the people who forced him to stay there were his adoptive parents of eight years, police say.
The unidentified teen has since been taken away from married couple Warner Stadler, 62, and Suzanne Stadler, 58, and placed in the custody of the state, according to KWTX.
According to an affadavit posted online by KXXV, prosecutors say the Stadlers abused and neglected the boy. Their conduct was eventually discovered in January when the boy was at his grandmother’s house and refused to leave because he was “scared.” His grandmother then investigated his living situation and called police.
Since then, investigators have researched a case that culminated in charges of child endangerment and criminal negligence last Friday, according to the AP. Under Texas law, both could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
According to KXXV, the boy has a prior history of mental health issues and had been prescribed medication, but police say he was never given it.
In fact, police say the Stadlers “provided little to no adequate or appropriate supervision,” for the boy, the affadavit states, per KWTX. “ ... He wanders around unattended with no means of calling for assistance if needed.”
On the day police investigated the boy’s living situation, Jan. 18, the temperature hovered between 46 and 52 degrees. Investigators say the only water the boy had access to was from a garden hose, according to the Temple Daily Telegram.
Meanwhile, police described the Stadlers’ living quarters as “more adequate,” according to the AP.
Warren Stadler is retired from the military, according to the Temple Daily Telegram, while Suzanne Stadler taught special education students in the Temple Independent School District, the newspaper reports. She taught until the end of this school year, when she retired, officials said, but they offered no other comment.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, investigators believe the child suffered years of physical and verbal abuse from his adoptive parents.
The Stadlers appear to have been released from jail, as they are no longer listed in jail records, according to the Associated Press.
