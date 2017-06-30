One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene.
WNBC, WNYW, AP Alexa Ard / McClatchy
