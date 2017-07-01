One four-door car blew a tire and crashed. Eleven children inside were injured, police say

More than a dozen people, including 11 children, were hurt in a car crash near Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, as a single-car crash revealed the vehicle to be dangerously overloaded.
According to WJXT, a Jeep Liberty was driving on a highway in Yulee, Florida, on Friday afternoon when a tire in the car blew out. According to an accident report, the driver, Ebony Simmons, lost control, and the car overturned in the woods.
Florida Highway Patrol officers found 13 people in the car, all of whom needed to be transported to local hospitals. While most passengers suffered only minor injuries, one 14-year-old boy suffered major injuries, according to WJXT. The other adult in the car, 36-year-old Laura Littles, also suffered serious injuries, according to the Florida Times-Union.
According to the Times-Union, five of the children were not wearing any seat belts or restraints in the car, while five were. It is unclear whether the last child was or not, the paper reports. Both adults were wearing seat belts.
According to Cars.com, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, the model of the car being driven by Simmons, has five seatbelts. In Florida, all children under 18 must wear a seatbelt or a child restraint system if they are under 3 years old.
An investigation has been opened until the accident, and the FHP told WJXT that Simmons will likely face charges.
