Cop tells white woman: ‘Remember, we only shoot black people,’ video shows

During a traffic stop, she told the police officer she was hesitant to move her hands to grab her cell phone—as the officer had instructed her to do—because she was afraid she would get shot.

“I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops—” the white woman says before being interrupted by the officer.

“But you’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” Cobb County, Ga. Lt. Greg Abbott is heard saying in police dash-cam video from July 2016, which was obtained by WSB-TV.

And Abbott is now embroiled in controversy over how he tried to allay her concerns during what WSB-TV reports was a DUI stop.

Abbott has been moved to administrative duty, and the police department has called his remarks “inappropriate racial comments,” according to WSB-TV.

Abbott will stay on administrative duty until an investigation that they launched into the comments last week is complete, Cobb Police Chief Mike Register told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Abbott’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, emphasized the officer’s decades of work as a police officer in a statement he gave to WSB-TV.

“Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department's internal investigation and will continue to do so,” LoRusso told WSB-TV. “His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger.”

The attorney representing the driver told the Journal-Constitution that she thinks Abbott was being sarcastic with her client because she “gave him some lip.”

“It makes you cringe when you hear it,” Suri Chadha Jimenez, the attorney, told the Journal-Constitution. “It’s unacceptable.”

The police chief told WSB-TV that he hadn’t heard any racial bias complaints against Abbott in the past, and that he’d been a good officer.

The incident occurred last year, before Register became police chief.

“We’re not making excuses. We’re meeting this head-on and we’re going to deal with it,” Register said.