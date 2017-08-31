National

August 31, 2017 11:26 AM

Destined for hockey greatness? NHL player baptizes baby in Stanley Cup

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

It was unquestionably a religious experience—and not just for hockey fans.

During his one day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald used the iconic trophy as a font to baptize his 20-day-old son during a ceremony near Brainerd, Minn., according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

After the baptism, the NHL player loaded the trophy onto a pontoon for a quick trip around Upper South Long Lake, where his parents have a cabin.

Archibald, a Brainerd native, played in the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators earlier this year—earning a day with the cup once his team prevailed in the series. Before the baptism, he brought the trophy to a gym in Brainerd, where 500 eager Minnesotans lined up to get a glimpse.

But Archibald isn’t the first person to get creative with the Stanley Cup—and he’s not even the first person this year.

Days earlier, Penguins player Nick Bonino used the trophy to whip up some spaghetti.

And another Penguins player, two-time cup-winner Phil Kessel, took the trophy out on the golf course, with the cup at the top brimming with hot dogs.

 

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on

The hot dogs were delicious revenge for Kessel, according to ESPN. After the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Kessel to the Penguins two years ago, he was mocked by a Toronto newspaper for allegedly making it a habit of eating a hot dog every day as a snack.

Let’s just hope Archibald rinsed it out before the baptism.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Pause
Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens 1:24

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution 1:35

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 1:06

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Defense claim former deputy was no threat to anyone 2:19

Defense claim former deputy was no threat to anyone

  • What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

    Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017.

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

View more video

National

Nation & World Videos