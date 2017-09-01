This fake Hurricane Irma map shows it aimed at Houston. It’s been shared 40,000 times

Watch out for fake hurricane forecasts and graphics, the National Weather Service warns—at least one has been shared on Facebook nearly 40,000 times.
Hurricane Irma is still developing in the Atlantic Ocean, and became a Category 3 storm on Thursday with wind speeds clocking in at 115 miles per hour. But the National Weather Service warns that it’s still far too early to know if it will make landfall at all, let alone and where that might happen.
But in the meantime, misinformation is spreading on Facebook as southeast Texas recovers from Hurricane Harvey—the strongest storm to hit Texas in 50 years, unleashing historic flooding and torrential winds on the region when it made landfall last week.
“Everyone needs to pay attention to Hurricane Irma,” reads the fake Facebook post post put up yesterday, which is closing in on 40,000 shares and has 3,600 comments.
The post comes complete with a map showing the storm barreling toward Texas, forecast to hit Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on its way to U.S. shores. The fake post even had the logo of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration illegally plastered on it, according to WREG.
“She’s predicted to come through mexico hit us and everything inbetween up to Houston,” the fake post reads. “Shes already a Category 2 and hasnt even got into warm water yet.”
Friday afternoon, the post appeared to be taken down.
But by that point, tens of thousands had seen and shared it.
The spread of fake forecast prompted the National Weather Service to issue this warning on Twitter today:
Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days. #Irma pic.twitter.com/9k87y7jkMz— NWS (@NWS) September 1, 2017
At this point, it’s difficult to project where Irma will head. However, Irma won’t impact Texas, according to KHOU, adding that high pressure over Bermuda may push the developing storm north into the open Atlantic.
