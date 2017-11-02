Are this restaurant’s Caitlyn Jenner bathroom doors ‘hilarious,’ or ‘disturbing’?

To some, they’re “hilarious” and “lighthearted.”
But others have found the Caitlyn Jenner-themed bathroom doors at Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Grill in Allen, Texas to be “disturbing,” “incredibly insensitive” and even transphobic.
The women’s bathroom door at the Texas eatery is plastered with Jenner’s July 2015 Vanity Fair cover, in which the Olympic gold medalist and reality television star first revealed her transition from male to female.
The men’s bathroom door, on the other hand, is papered over with a photo of Jenner celebrating after taking the gold in the decathlon during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, as the Dallas Morning News reports.
In August, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page about the doors, and included a picture of them.
“Come meet our newest members of the Dodie's crew, Caitlyn & Bruce!” the Facebook post reads. “Stop in for our weekly specials, served all day!”
But when an editor at the Dallas Morning News snapped a picture of the doors and posted them on Twitter several days ago, the reaction was mixed — and in some cases, extremely critical.
What’s going on here Dallas? pic.twitter.com/CgllDKliE2— Dom (@DomDiFurio) October 30, 2017
The Huffington Post described the photo as “disturbing,” arguing that the restaurant’s Jenner-themed signage “trivializes the internal struggle and gender dysphoria many transgender individuals face.”
But others who saw the tweet saw things differently.
Hilarious. I have to eat there.— Bruce Majors (@BruceMajors4DC) November 1, 2017
Another Twitter user suggested that critics of the doors were making something out of nothing.
What’s the problem. In each photo at that time that is what the person identified them self as.— Meilee (@meileefnp) November 2, 2017
The Dallas Morning News reported that the restaurant's owner, Kyle McPherson, posted on Facebook under a different name saying that the doors had “FINALLY” caught the media’s eye.
The restaurant also posted a Facebook status saying that it meant the doors to be “lighthearted” — a gesture, the post says, to tackle divisive “political correctness.”
“It was merely a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now ... Please know that we are here to discuss this and move forward as a community. Everyone is welcome here,” the restaurant wrote.
