The candy bowls were empty on Halloween. So these kids filled them up, videos show

For most kids, Halloween is about getting candy – not giving it away.
But two boys, one in California and another in Idaho, couldn’t help but share their treats when they found empty candy bowls for trick-or-treaters.
And both had their charitable actions captured on home surveillance footage.
In Idaho, 11-year-old Hayden Chapple walked up to the house of Jesse Robertson, who at the time was taking his daughters around the neighborhood for candy as well, according to the East Idaho News.
Robertson put a sign on the bowl that said, in part, “smile – you’re on camera.”
“We have a doorbell camera and put up a sign every year,” he told the East Idaho News. “It’s fun to go back and watch kids making funny faces and doing their tricks.”
Robertson later returned home to find his candy bowl was empty, as expected, according to KBOI 2News. So he and his family began watching the footage of the front door and candy bowl to see if any kids took more sweets than they were supposed to.
That’s when he saw a boy deciding to empty some of his candy into the bowl so others could get some tasty treats, too.
“When someone steals all the candy and then this happens!” he wrote on a Facebook post with the video. “If anyone knows this kid or his mom please message me!”
It wasn’t long until someone on the post tagged Heather Chapple, the mother of Hayden.
Heather told East Idaho News that her son decided to put the candy in the bowl because he saw other children approaching the house and wanted to make sure they got some candy.
“I told my mom that the kids were going to be so disappointed because there’s no candy in there,” Hayden added to the East Idaho News. “She told me I could put some of my own candy in the bowl and I thought that would be cool.”
A similar thing happened in Chula Vista, Calif., but the identity of that goodwilled trick-or-treater remains unknown.
Kim Malano said she, too, left a bowl of candy in front of her house as she supervised her children knocking on doors for candy, according to ABC Action News. And just like Robertson, Malano decided to set up a camera to record the candy bowl to see if any children got a little greedy and took more than they were supposed to.
This boy, just like Hayden Chapple, noticed an empty bowl and decided to fish through his own bag of candy to share.
It’s an experience that Malano told Fox5 “restored faith” in humanity.
“I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world,” she said. “It's just sad that we have to find it in children.”
