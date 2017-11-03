Neglected dog gets ‘second chance’ after maggot-infested leg fell off during grooming

When the dog was surrendered to animal control on Oct. 27, it was clear the animal needed emergency care.
“This dog was in terrible shape,” Jose Santiago, of the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter in Arizona, told CBS 5.
The small dog’s hair was matted and tied up in knots. One of its rear legs was extremely infected, according to the shelter, with maggots embedded in its skin and eating away at its leg.
And then the situation got even worse: Circulation to the leg was so constricted that, as the staff were doing a “mercy groom,” the dog’s leg fell off from its body and onto the table, animal control wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.
At that point, there was no alternative, the shelter said. They had to amputate the dog’s entire leg.
“Our veterinarian said she had never experienced anything like this before,” Santiago told CBS5. “She had never seen anything like this in her career.”
But now, the Lhasa Apso is recovering from the ordeal and getting another chance at life. The dog is just 2-years-old, ABC 7 reports.
“He is timid, rightfully so after what he's been through, but we're certain he will find a forever home full of love,” animal control’s Facebook post reads. “His name now is Chance and we hope someone gives him just that.”
How did the dog get in such horrible shape?
A woman told CBS 5 that the dog wandered into her yard, and her son took it in. But two weeks later, they realized they couldn’t do anything to help the dog, she says, and turned the dog in to animal control.
“He was already neglected,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, told CBS 5. “He wouldn’t let me cut his hair. He would try to bite me.”
Phoenix police are investigating the incident, ABC 15 reports.
Chance will be ready for adoption soon, the shelter says, and the adoption fee is $50. Updates will be provided on the shelter’s social media pages.
