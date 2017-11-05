Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 0:51 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:23 Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 0:46 'This is our park': Pocket park dedicated in downtown Columbus 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami

An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami