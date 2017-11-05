Church shooter identified, after 26 people killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history

More Videos 1:38 Several dead in Texas Church shooting Pause 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:36 "We're all friends" at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 0:51 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

