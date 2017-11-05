BREAKING: More than 20 killed in mass shooting in Texas church near San Antonio

4:32 p.m. The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio.

3:55 p.m. The exact number of victims in the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs wasn’t immediately known. But a law enforcement official who was briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that more than 20 people were killed and between 10 and 15 others were wounded, though the official stressed that the investigation was in its early stages and the figures could change.

Federal law enforcement swarmed the small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio after the attack to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI’s evidence collection team.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said “multiple” victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.

The church is a white, wood-framed building with a double-door at the entrance and a Texas flag on a pole at the front area, according to its website, which was down shortly after the shooting. The website says the church schedule was for a fellowship breakfast on Sunday mornings, followed by Sunday School. A morning worship service was scheduled for 11 a.m. The first news reports of the shooting were between noon and 12:30 p.m.

A woman who lives about 10 minutes away from Sutherland Springs in Floresville and was monitoring the chaos on a police scanner and in Facebook community groups, said that everyone knows everyone in the sparsely populated county.

“This is horrific for our tiny little tight-knit town,” said Alena Berlanga. “Everybody’s going to be affected and everybody knows someone who’s affected,” she said.

More Videos 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening Pause 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:38 Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:23 Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now This is a developing story. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, at least 27 people are dead after a gunman opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Check back for more. Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now This is a developing story. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, at least 27 people are dead after a gunman opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Check back for more. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan, where is his on an Asian trip, that he was monitoring the situation following the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an “evil act,” and promised “more details” from the state’s Department of Public Safety soon.

3:42 p.m. A law enforcement official says more than 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio.

The official, who was briefed on the investigation, says the gunman fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police. The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the church’s pastor’s 14-year-old daughter is among the victims in the shooting.

3:33 p.m. Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been “taken down,” The Associated Press reported, but it’s not known how the shooter died.

Authorities haven’t said how many were killed or wounded, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, told cable news outlets that emergency officials told him more than 20 people were slain and more than 20 others were wounded, though those figures hadn’t been confirmed.

Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretch from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, KSAT said.

The incident is sure to cause flashbacks in Fort Worth, where on Sept. 15, 1999, horror struck Fort Worth’s Wedgwood Baptist Church when Larry Gene Ashbrook invaded a youth rally carrying 200 rounds of ammunition and a pipe bomb. Before he turned his gun on himself, seven people were dead and seven others injured.

Original story below.

A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing and wounding several people in the church, according to state news reports.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. reports up to 24 dead in the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, according to MSNBC.

Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

One suspect was dead, according to news reports.

Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs.

Keep in your prayers the family of this fallen DPS Trooper who was killed in the line of duty. #txlege https://t.co/zI3TvEXQN0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.