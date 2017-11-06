Church gunman was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Bailey LeJeaune, 17, and David Betancourt, 18, hold candles during a vigil in Sutherland Springs for the victims of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jay Janner