He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

