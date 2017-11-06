Comcast customers reported widespread internet outages across the United States Monday afternoon.
National

Users report massive Comcast internet outages nationwide

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 06, 2017 2:40 PM

Comcast customers reported widespread, critical internet outages across the United States Modnay afternoon, with reports of outages spiking from nearly none to more than 7,500 within a few hours, according to Down Detector, which tracks outage reports.

A heat map of the outages shows the service interruptions are occuring nationwide. There has been no explanation offered by Comcast, though the company tweeted that it was working to fix any issues.

Some users reported only some websites as inaccessible or slow, including Twitter. Users are still reporting problems as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, though some Twitter users managed to get online long enough to make a few jokes about the situation.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

