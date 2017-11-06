Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

More Videos

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Pause
Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

National

Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 06, 2017 4:40 PM

A man pretending to talk on a cellphone made it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, jumped onto a luggage carousel, and sprinted onto the tarmac, exclusive video shows.

The footage shows a man casually strolling past an empty security checkpoint at the American Airlines ticket counter and diving into a luggage conveyor belt.

The man ultimately made his way onto the runway and airport ramp.

In a second video, he is seen being chased by an army of airport employees in neon vests.

And in yet another video, the man is seen being handcuffed by police as he lays on the ground.

The footage was provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wished to remain anonymous.

American Airlines officials confirmed that the incident occurred, but referred any questions to police.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to emails Sunday night.

MIA spokesman Marc Henderson said the incident is still under investigation and that it is still unclear if the man was a passenger, employee or scheduled to fly at all.

It was unknown if the man had a weapon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Pause
Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

  • What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

    Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017.

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

View More Video