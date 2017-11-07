Sharon Police Dept.
National

He was drunk on his lawn as his kids wandered off, police say. Then a body was found.

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 07, 2017 5:11 PM

A Pennsylvania father has been charged after his son was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in a neighboring state and later died, The Sharon Herald reports.

David Gammon, 35, of Sharon, Penn., was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after his children went missing in September and his 2-year-old was found dead, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Two-year-old Anakin Gammon and his 5-year-old brother, Peyton, who has special needs, were reported missing on Sept. 10, Fox 8 reports. The 5-year-old boy was found a short time after he went missing, police told Fox 8.

Hours later, Anakin was found unresponsive in a pool in Masury, Ohio, a few blocks away from his family’s house and over the state line, The Sharon Herald reports.

Police agencies in Ohio and Pennsylvania launched an investigation after Anakin’s death, Fox 8 reports.

A neighbor told police they found David Gammon sleeping on his lawn that afternoon when other children in the home alerted them that their siblings were missing and they couldn’t wake up their father, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WFMJ News. When neighbors woke Gammon, he mistook his neighbor’s children for his own two children who ran away, according to the complaint.

Gammon told police he had been sipping from a can of Four Loko, but put it away when he took his kids outside, WFMJ reports.

Police said Gammon was “reckless in consuming enough alcohol, while caring for his children, that he lost consciousness allowing them to wander from the property,” according to the criminal complaint.

Anakin had four siblings. He “brought joy to all who knew him,” and was “keeper to his brother, Peyton,” according to his obituary.

Gammon is in jail with a $150,000 bond, WFMJ reports.

