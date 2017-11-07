Sean A. Sykes Jr.
Sean A. Sykes Jr. Jackson County Detention Center
Sean A. Sykes Jr. Jackson County Detention Center

National

Flatulent suspect forces police to end interrogation. Then he got arrested again

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 5:51 PM

His flatulence stopped one police interrogation, but not a continuing investigation that has resulted in a 24-year-old Kansas City man facing federal gun and drug charges.

Sean A. Sykes Jr., is charged in U.S. District Court possession with intent to sell cocaine and being a felon in possession of three firearms, two of which were reported stolen.

The charges stem from Kansas City police traffic stops on Sept. 1 and Nov. 5, according to court documents.

On Sept. 1, Sykes was in a car that police searched and found a backpack that contained various drugs and two handguns. One of the guns, a .357 Magnum, had been reported stolen out of a car in Independence a few days earlier, according to the documents.

While being questioned, Sykes denied knowing anything about the guns and drugs.

In his report about the interview, the detective wrote that when asked about his address, “Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address.”

“Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview,” the detective wrote.

Charges were not filed at that time.

Then on Nov. 5, police pulled over a car driven by Sykes.

According to the allegations in court documents, police found marijuana and crack cocaine inside the vehicle. They also found a .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen from Overland Park.

Sykes made an initial court appearance Monday and was ordered held in custody pending a hearing later this week to determine if a bond will be set.

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key 4:50

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key 4:50

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video