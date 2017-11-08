Danica Roem made history — just not as the first transgender person elected to office

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 2:57 Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful