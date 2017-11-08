For 128 years, a bug stuck in Van Gogh’s painting went unnoticed

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room" 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:57 Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:01 Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

