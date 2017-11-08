His fortune cookie said his luck was about to change. Boy, did it

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause

3:26 These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack

0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

0:55 Phenix City police investigating fatal shooting

4:50 Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"