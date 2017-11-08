Cpl. Seth J. Kelly of the Pennsylvania State Police was shot several times Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, during a traffic stop and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Cpl. Seth J. Kelly of the Pennsylvania State Police was shot several times Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, during a traffic stop and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Pennsylvania State Police via AP
Cpl. Seth J. Kelly of the Pennsylvania State Police was shot several times Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, during a traffic stop and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Pennsylvania State Police via AP

National

A gravely injured trooper may have saved his own life after being shot several times

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 6:05 PM

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived, authorities said Wednesday as they released more details of the violent confrontation along a busy highway.

Cpl. Seth Kelly, 39, remained hospitalized in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg in the close-quarters gunfight. The 13-year veteran was set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet.

“He’s battling. He’s certainly not out of the woods by any means, but … he is a very strong individual, and he displayed a will yesterday that he wanted to live and get through this,” state police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio said at a press conference.

The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, faces charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Clary, who was shot and remains hospitalized, has given a statement to police.

“He’s not denying his involvement,” said Lt. Joseph F. Sokolofski.

Kelly was helping another trooper arrest Clary, whom they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana, when Clary began fighting with the troopers, police said. The struggle lasted nearly two minutes, and at one point all three men were “wrestling and rolling around” the right lane of busy Route 33, in Plainfield Township, north of Philadelphia, as cars and trucks whizzed by them on the left, D'Ambrosio said.

Despite being hit with a stun gun, Clary managed to break free, retrieved a semi-automatic pistol from his car and opened fire on Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple, authorities said. Both troopers returned fire, hitting Clary several times. Clary then fled, driving himself to a hospital where he was taken into custody.

Shot and gravely wounded, Kelly had the presence of mind to grab the tourniquet he wore on his service belt and apply it to his bleeding leg, D'Ambrosio said, “more than likely saving his own life.”

Seiple, 31, received a minor injury during the scuffle but was not shot. Officials thanked emergency medical workers at the scene and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill, where Kelly was flown, for saving his life.

“He was in very bad shape when he arrived,” Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said Wednesday.

Officials, meanwhile, are awaiting the results of a blood test to see what Clary had in his system.

Morganelli said he will seek a “very, very, very long jail sentence” for Clary, who was not licensed to carry the gun, according to the prosecutor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

View More Video