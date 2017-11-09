Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood make fun of President Trump in monologue at CMA Awards

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Underwood and Paisley poke fun at Trump with 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Courtesy Country Music Association and American Broadcasting Companies

