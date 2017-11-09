These are the Louis C.K. routines that joked about masturbation, before he was accused

Five women have accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, as detailed in a story from The New York Times on Thursday.

Louis C.K., known for his stand-up specials and appearances in shows like “Parks and Recreation,” canceled the premiere of his dramedy “I Love You, Daddy” today just hours before it was set to be released, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in anticipation of Times story that alleges Louis C.K. masturbated in front of unconsenting women.

Masturbation has been a topic Louis C.K. has approached on his TV show, “Louie” on FX and in his standup routines.

In episode 8 of season two of “Louie,” titled “Come on, God,” there’s a fictional debate about masturbation on a now-cancelled (but real) late-night Fox News show “Red Eye.”

“Let’s bring in our next guest, Louis C.K. who some might describe as an aficionado of masturbation,” the show’s host Greg Gutfeld said. “A man who is well known for being a prolific masturbator, who even brags about it. Is that fair to say Louis?”

“Yea that’s fair,” Louis replied.

“In fact, you’re the only person we could find who would come here to defend masturbation,” Gutfeld said.

“Well I like it. It’s easy and it’s fun and nobody get’s hurt,” Louis said.

Also participating in the debate was a fictional character named Ellen Farber with Christians Against Masturbation, played by Liz Holtan.

In another standup, Louis C.K. talked about how difficult it was for him to masturbate in his home.

And in a third stand-up, he joked about the dangers men pose to women.

(Speaking from perspective of a woman): "'Yeah I'll go out with you alone at night.' -- What are you, nuts? 'I'll get in your car with you, with my little shoulders high, where are we going?' To your death, statistically.”

The allegations against Louis C.K. comes amid a wave of similar accusations against other high-profile actors, Hollywood figures and prominent men in other fields.

According to NBC News, over 80 women have come forward to allege that producer Harvey Weinstein either sexually assaulted, harassed or raped them. Since then, there have been accusations leveled against NBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin (12 accusers), director James Toback (at least 238 accusers) and director Brett Ratner (6 accusers), NBC reported.

Multiple men have almost come forward alleging that “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards them, including a few who were just teenagers at the time.