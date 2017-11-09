‘Parks and Recreation’ creator apologizes for casting Louis C.K.

Reports that comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of inappropriate behavior by at least five woman has prompted an apology from the creator of a popular sitcom.

Mike Schur, who created “Parks and Recreation,” said he was sorry for casting the comedian in early seasons of the show – which ended in 2015. Louis C.K. played an early love interest of Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler. He appeared in six episodes, the last in 2012, reported Vulture.

“I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him,” Schur posted on Twitter on Thursday under his Ken Tremendous account name. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.”

The apology follows revelations Thursday in The New York Times detailing two decades of alleged misconduct by the comedian, including accusations that Louis C.K. masturbated in front of at least three women without their consent, asked to masturbate in front of another and masturbated during a phone call with a fifth woman.

The rumors about Louis C.K. intensified recently when comedian Tig Notaro featured an episode in her second season of Amazon’s “One Mississippi” with a masturbating character many believed was inspired by him.