Father hugs dead son’s attacker: ‘Forgiveness is the greatest gift of charity in Islam’

Sombat Jitmoud on forgiving his son's attacker Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. Sombat Jitmoud explains how he can forgive Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the death of his son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard praised the father. gkocher1@herald-leader.com

