Animal Adventure Park
Animal Adventure Park

National

April the giraffe might be pregnant again, 6 months after millions watched her last birth

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 10:15 AM

America’s most famous giraffe is back in the spotlight, and she could be pregnant again.

Six months after 1.2 million viewers watched April give birth to baby son Tajiri on April 15, a zoo owner dropped Kardashian-like hints that she could be pregnant again.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said on “Good Morning America” Thursday.

In October, New York zoo Animal Adventure Park said on Facebook that April had been “cleared for pregnancy” and “love is in the air.” Looks like April has been getting busy with Oliver, Tajiri’s father.

April is the proud mom of four calves, including 6-month-old Tajiri, who is not such a baby anymore. Animal Adventure Park recently said on Facebook that Tajiri is now 10 feet tall and “is a strong echo of mom, April's, personality.”

April was pregnant for 16 months with Tajiri, so if she is pregnant, we have some time to prepare.

“Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me,” Patch said on GMA.

While many of April’s fans were thrilled by the news, some people accused April of being an attention-getter.

“I ain't got time for April and her shenanigans this year!” someone commented on Facebook.

“Celebrities will do anything for attention...Next thing you know she'll have her own E! reality show,” a person commented on Facebook.

Watch April and her adventures on Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube page.

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

  • April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

    After months of live streaming by the Animal Adventure Park of a pregnant giraffe named April, she finally gave birth. This is the fourth calf for the 15-year-old April, but the first for the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York.

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

After months of live streaming by the Animal Adventure Park of a pregnant giraffe named April, she finally gave birth. This is the fourth calf for the 15-year-old April, but the first for the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York.

Animal Adventure Park

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video