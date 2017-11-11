At 96, WWII pilot tells ‘rest of story’ about daring rogue rescue

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause

1:26 Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair

3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:02 Rev. Branddon Mays talks about unity march on Nov. 18

1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

2:20 Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter