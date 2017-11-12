More Videos

  • Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017

    It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky.

It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. nasa.gov NASA 360
It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. nasa.gov NASA 360

Will Venus and Jupiter collide? No. But Monday morning it will look like it

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 12, 2017 12:02 PM

Two of the brightest objects in our night sky will come together early Monday morning, according to NASA.

Venus and Jupiter’s orbits will bring them into conjunction, which means the planets will appear to be very close together, creating a sort of celestial two-for-one event. NASA reports that the pair of planets will be visible very low on the horizon to the east-southeast starting about 45 minutes before sunrise.

The space agency advises caution when looking at the event, as the approaching sunrise could damage vision if people accidentally look at it, especially with enhancement devices like binoculars or telescopes.

On Monday morning, the two planets will appear to be less than a degree apart from our vantage point on earth according to Space.com. That is smaller than the diameter of the moon according to Earth Sky.

However, while it might look like worlds are about to collide, Venus and Jupiter will in reality be hundreds of millions of miles apart.

The two planets will also appear to be close together for a few days after they make closest approach, according to Space.com.

They will then move off in different directions, according to Earth Sky, with Jupiter moving higher in the night sky each day while Venus moves lower.

If you miss it, the next conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will be on Jan. 22, 2019, according to In the Sky.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

