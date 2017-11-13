Why most Democrats in Congress are no longer demanding that Sessions step down

3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause

2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

3:34 Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

5:21 Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships

2:53 Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot