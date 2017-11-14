What happened to Sammy Sosa’s skin? Here’s why the baseball legend looks so different

Baseball legend Sammy Sosa has once again found himself at the center of attention.
This time, it’s for the color of his skin.
Dominican sports journalist Franklin Mirabal shared a few photos of Sosa with light skin in Paris just a few days before his 49th birthday on Sunday.
Faltan 5 días para el Cumpleaños de Sammy Sosa... Aquí lo vemos desde Londres!!! pic.twitter.com/yFQSkVE0m8— FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) November 6, 2017
The Internet freaked out, wondering what happened to the retired Haitian-Dominican baseball player.
She got a light skinned friend look like Sammy Sosa, Got a Dark skinned friend look like Sammy Sosa pic.twitter.com/FQwGPPc68q— Acknickulous White (@SirSeriousBlack) November 11, 2017
A Sammy Sosa 30 For 30 has a lot to explain. pic.twitter.com/PAsk3JnEd8— Adam Howes (@Howsito) November 7, 2017
I'm not completely sure but did Sammy Sosa morph into Shrek morphed into a man?? pic.twitter.com/fR8DskUMde— LisaAndie (@LisaAndie) November 9, 2017
But this wasn’t the first time the world saw Sosa with lighter skin. Sosa made an appearance on ESPN in July that shook up the Internet.
Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML— l' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017
Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko— OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017
This week, rapper T.I. told TMZ that Sosa’s light skin is the result of bleaching.
In 2009, Sosa’s skin started to appear lighter and people speculated that it was either because of a skin disease, skin bleaching, or an unfortunate byproduct from steroid use, ESPN reports. Sosa tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug in 2003.
But Sosa told Univision reporters that his light skin was caused by a cosmetic cream, ESPN reports.
"It's a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some,” Sosa said. “I'm not a racist, I live my life happily.”
According to a recent market report, the skin bleaching industry is booming in the United States and sales are expected to reach $31.2 billion by 2024, triple the amount reached in 2015.
