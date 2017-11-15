This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky 0:32

Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:21

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 1:14

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft

  • Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

    When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017.

When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. Demetris Payne Facebook
When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. Demetris Payne Facebook

National

This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 15, 2017 8:56 AM

When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she wasn’t about to give him a mini-vacation.

So Payne posted an image of her son on Facebook, offering to put Jadarien to work — for free.

“My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline,” the Louisiana mom wrote on Facebook. “He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours.

“If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome. And he will do it all for free…..”

Responses came quickly, according to KSLA, as dozens of people contacted Payne to request the free services.

It wasn’t long before Jadarien got to work on two houses each day in the Shreveport, Louisiana area.

“First yard complete,” Payne wrote on a Nov. 10 Facebook post, where Jadarien can be seen cleaning up someone’s yard with just his bare hands and a trashbag. “He thought I was playing.”

Just over an hour later, Payne posted a video of her son mowing a lawn.

“He’s mowing his second yard,” she shouted as he pushed the lawnmower. “He’s not complaining about it.”

And when he seemed to stop for a second?

“Keep pushing, you got it,” she said. “You’re doing good.”

Oh, and that video was just the front yard.

But as Payne pointed out, her son wasn’t always working alone.

Instead, her dad decided to help out, Payne wrote.

There was an outpouring of support for Payne’s unique form of punishment on Facebook.

“You are a wonderful mom,” Jeanette Robertson wrote on one of her Facebook posts. “Your son will look back on this experience and thank you one day. I am a retired teacher; so I know how children can suffer because of parents who love them too much to discipline.”

“A Mom that isn't going to raise a snowflake,” Diane Nolen wrote on KSLA’s Facebook post about the story. “Yeah. He will learn that there are consequences for his actions that can't be blamed on anyone but himself.”

Jadarien returned to school Tuesday, Payne wrote on Facebook, and his mother was “meeting with all his teachers and set up a plan so we can make sure he stays on track.”

But Payne told KSLA she isn’t afraid to “up the punishment” if her son acts up again.

“Instead of two yards a day, you’re going to be out there in the dark doing it,” she said. “I really think he's learned his lesson. But if not, we're just going to up the punishment.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky 0:32

Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:21

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 1:14

Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video