Why did this card game just buy a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border?

Ronald Vitiello, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, tours the construction site where several prototypes of a border wall were constructed on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in San Diego. Contractors have completed eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, triggering a period of rigorous testing to determine if they can repel sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools. John Gibbins AP