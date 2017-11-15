Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:32 Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:21 First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:27 Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

