St. Louis firefighters battle a warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park Avenue, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 201, in in St. Louis.
Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 1:28 PM

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a wall collapsed at the warehouse, smashing part of a fire truck at about 11:30 a.m. Two firefighters had injuries, including one with burns. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

St. Louis Fire Department was called to the warehouse basement fire near 39th Street and Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

By 11:30 a.m., the fire at Park Warehouse Service had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.

According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.

The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

